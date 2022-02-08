New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday woke up to clouds in some areas. After light showers in adjoining states, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall by the end of the night in the capital too. Meanwhile, the overall temperature recorded in the capital was 14 degrees Celsius as of 9 am.

According to IMD, due to Western Disturbance that will affect northwest India, it is likely that it might rain in Delhi-NCR on February 8 and on Feb 9.

Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning with a possibility of very light rain and drizzle towards the night.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and adjoining areas.

At the same time, the weather is likely to get clear after February 11. If so, there will be dense fog in the morning between February 11 and 13, but after that, the sky will be clear due to the weather being open throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi again remain in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 280, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR) data said. With chances of precipitation in the capital, it is likely that pollution levels may go down in the UT.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"AQI is likely to be within 'poor' today and improve to 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' by 9th evening due to expected rain and associated wet deposition on 9th. From 10th onwards relatively high wind speed is likely enhancing dispersion and keeping AQI within 'Moderate' or 'lower end of poor'," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) in a statement said.

Also, in adjoining areas of Delhi, the AQI, as per SAMEER, was in Noida (280) Gurugram (297), Faridabad (336), and Greater Noida (197).

