New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Wednesday. Several visuals from the Feroz Shah Road and Mandi house surfaced on the internet which showed heavy intensity rain lashing parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said people living in the capital will witness more thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h today (February 09).

As per the prediction of the weather department, the national capital will witness moderate fog and mist from 10 February to 14 February. The minimum temperature in the city on Wednesday was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius whereas, the maximum temperature hovered between 22 degrees Celsius.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Khekra, Modinagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Khurja, Pahasu, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (UP), Tizara, Alwar, Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the weather department tweeted around 6 am on Wednesday.

New Agency ANI shared visuals of a rain-soaked Delhi:

Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Feroz Shah Road and Mandi House.



IMD has predicted moderate intensity rain & winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/e6Tj2MZUrM — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

The maximum temperature on Monday in the national capital was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital stood in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, with the AQI docking at 330 (Anand Vihar), the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR) data said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"AQI is likely to be within 'poor' today and improve to 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' by 9th evening due to expected rain and associated wet deposition on 9th. From 10th onwards relatively high wind speed is likely enhancing dispersion and keeping AQI within 'Moderate' or 'lower end of poor'," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) in a statement said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 203 and 282 respectively.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen