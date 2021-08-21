Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The IMD has said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains will continue across north India, including Delhi-NCR till August 23. It has also issued an orange alert for Delhi for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhiites on Saturday got a breather from the sultry weather conditions after heavy rains lashed the National Capital Region (NCR). However, the heavy rains once again caused several problems for the Delhiites as several areas of the city were waterlogged, causing traffic disruption.

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, vehicular movement on Azad Market Underpass, Minto Bridge (both carriageway) and Pul Prahladpur Underpass has been closed due to waterlogging. It also said that the traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass, MB road and Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon due to the heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains will continue across north India, including Delhi-NCR till August 23. It has also issued an orange alert for Delhi for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. A green alert has been issued from August 23 to August 26 for the region.

The IMD uses four colour codes. Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather that can disrupt regular activities. Orange indicates extremely bad weather while red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

Besides Delhi-NCR, the weather department has also forecasted moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers for parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab till August 23.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," the IMD tweeted on Friday.

"The western end of monsoon trough is near its normal position and eastern end is south of its normal position. The eastern end of monsoon trough is likely to shift gradually northwards towards foothills of Himalayas during next 24 hours," it said.

