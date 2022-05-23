New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several flights were diverted, traffic was disrupted and trees were uprooted in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday after the beginning of the heavy rains and thundershowers in the region.

According to officials, more than 40 flights have been affected at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Two flights, officials said, have also been cancelled while several others were diverted to Jaipur and other cities.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued an alert and warned that moderate rainfall, along with thundershowers, will continue in Delhi-NCR on Monday. It has also asked people to stay indoors and avoid travelling unnecessarily, warning that the thunderstorm can damage vulnerable structures.

"Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram" to continue during next 2 hours, it tweeted.

Although the heavy rains have led to traffic disruption and flight diversion, Delhiites are enjoying this "lovely weather" as it has brought the mercury down in the NCR. According to the IMD, the surface temperature is down by 11 notches due to the heavy rains.

It should be noted that the weather department had predicted a wet spell for northwest India from May 22 to 24 with peak intensity on May 23.

"Summer season is considered since March 1. Today, wind gusts maximum reported were upto 70 kmph as per IGI Airport at 7 am The normal occurrence days for thunderstorm at Delhi are around 12 to 14 days from March to May, while this season has been only 4 to 5 so far and these were dry thunder mostly," IMD senior meteorologist R Jenamani was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"One of the tremendous impact of (Monday's) thunderstorm is drastic fall of surface temperature. From 5.40 am till 7 am, it fell by 11 notches, from 29 to 18 degrees Celsius," Jenamani added.

