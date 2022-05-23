New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several flights were diverted, traffic was disrupted and trees were uprooted in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday after the beginning of the heavy rains and thundershowers in the region.

According to officials, more than 40 flights have been affected at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Two flights, officials said, have also been cancelled while several others were diverted to Jaipur and other cities.

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Delhi since morning causes traffic snarls in different parts of the city; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/DagL1h5UWD — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, has issued an alert and warned that moderate rainfall, along with thundershowers, will continue in Delhi-NCR on Monday. It has also asked people to stay indoors and avoid travelling unnecessarily, warning that the thunderstorm can damage vulnerable structures.

#WATCH | Strong winds uproot trees in Delhi, and rainfall causes waterlogging in some areas. Visuals near IIT and Hauz Khas Road. pic.twitter.com/dDSUKnSldy — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

"Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram" to continue during next 2 hours, it tweeted.

Although the heavy rains have led to traffic disruption and flight diversion, Delhiites are enjoying this "lovely weather" as it has brought the mercury down in the NCR. According to the IMD, the surface temperature is down by 11 notches due to the heavy rains.

#WATCH | Haryana | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging and traffic congestion in different parts of Gurugram; visuals from MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road pic.twitter.com/1nOeINwysD — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

It should be noted that the weather department had predicted a wet spell for northwest India from May 22 to 24 with peak intensity on May 23.

"Summer season is considered since March 1. Today, wind gusts maximum reported were upto 70 kmph as per IGI Airport at 7 am The normal occurrence days for thunderstorm at Delhi are around 12 to 14 days from March to May, while this season has been only 4 to 5 so far and these were dry thunder mostly," IMD senior meteorologist R Jenamani was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion seen at Rao Tularam Flyover in Vasant Vihar following the rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/nlyxBYhyud — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

"One of the tremendous impact of (Monday's) thunderstorm is drastic fall of surface temperature. From 5.40 am till 7 am, it fell by 11 notches, from 29 to 18 degrees Celsius," Jenamani added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma