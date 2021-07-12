New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has postponed the arrival of monsoon in the national capital by one more day and predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in north region by Monday morning, July 12. According to IMD's most recent forecast, lower-level Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have has proceeded Northwestwards, reaching up to Delhi, Haryana and East Rajasthan.

“Low-level relative humidity has also increased over the region. Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours,” IMD said on Sunday.

This comes after several different dates given by the IMD for the monsoon to reach Delhi and its nearby regions, the most recent being Sunday, July 11. However, the city continued the remain hot and humid amid the missed forecast. The maximum temperature on Sunday recorded in the city was at 39 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum was 28.8 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. Meanwhile, humidity remained between 71% and 58%.

Experts have said wrong signals by models and difficulty in predicting the outcome of the interaction of easterly and westerly winds were some of the reasons behind the missed forecast for parts of north India by IMD previously.

However, IMD's scientist RK Jenamani has said that Delhi may receive rains on Monday supported by clouds. “Rain is also expected by Monday morning. The onset date has been extended by 24 hours on Sunday as it has to be supported by cloud and rain, " Jenamani said as quoted by Times of India.

Amid the delayed monsoon this year, Central Delhi is now the most rain-deficient district in India, receiving only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.1 mm since June 1. Overall, Delhi has received 64 per cent less rainfall so far, putting it in the category of “large deficient" states.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in isolated places of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha