New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR for the second straight day on Monday, causing traffic disruption as several streets were water-logged again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light rain and thunderstorms would continue in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday, bringing the minimum temperature down in the region.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida for Monday and Tuesday while an orange alert has been issued for Gurugram and Faridabad. It has said that the temperature will hover around 20 to 35 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," said the IMD in a statement on Sunday.

Heavy rains had lashed Delhi-NCR on Sunday too, leading to waterlogging and disrupting traffic in the region. However, this led to an improvement in the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 339 on Sunday, which falls in the "very poor" category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that thunderstorms with moderate intensity rainfall is also predicted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday and Tuesday. It also said that parts of West Bengal would also receive light to moderate intensity rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma