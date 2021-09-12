Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The IMD has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue in Delhi till Sunday. It said that Delhi has recorded 1,100mm of rainfall this monsoon season so far which is the highest in 46 years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR will continue on Sunday as the low-pressure areas over Rajasthan and the Bay of Bengal will intensify further. Though, Delhiites will get a breather from Monday as light to moderate rainfall is expected in the region till Thursday, the IMD has said that the national capital will receive a fresh bout of rain from September 17.

"Heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till Sunday morning. It will cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 17-18," news agency ANI quoted senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani as saying.

Delhi has been receiving heavy rainfall since August. As per the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi so far has recorded a total of 1,100mm of rainfall this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years.

"Delhi received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years. It has received 390 mm rainfall in September-- the highest in 77 years, after 417 mm in September 1944. Delhi has recorded 1139 mm rainfall in four months, which is highest in 46 years, below 1155 mm in 1975," ANI quoted Jenamani as saying.

The continuous rainfall has battered the national capital, leading to waterlogging in several areas that ultimately disrupted the traffic in Delhi. On Saturday, the forecourt of the Delhi Airport was also waterlogged for a "short period".

This lead to the cancellation of three flights while four others -- two of SpiceJet and one each of IndiGo and Go First -- were diverted to Jaipur. Later, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to the airport officials, who informed that the "waterlogged forecourt was cleared up within 30 minutes".

Besides Delhi Airport, waterlogging was reported at ITO, Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, Pul Prahladpur and Rohtak Road, leading to heavy traffic jams. Authorities were also forced to shut traffic movement on the Pul Prahladpur underpass due to extensive waterlogging there.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma