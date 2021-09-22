Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The weather department has predicted "extremely bad weather" for Delhi-NCR for Wednesday. It has also said that the temperature will settle around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi-NCR once again, forecasting thunderstorms with moderate rains for the region for Wednesday. In an early morning Tweet, the weather department has predicted "extremely bad weather" for Delhi-NCR with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic in several areas.

The weather department has also predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively in the national capital on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station) Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana," the weather department said in a Tweet.

Delhi has been battered by heavy rainfall since August. As per the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi has received 1161.1 mm of rainfall this season, the highest since 1975. "This year, the precipitation has already hit the 1,100-mm mark and the season has not ended yet," said a senior IMD official.

The continuous rains in Delhi-NCR has caused traffic disruption regularly. On September 11, the runway of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi got submerged underwater due to heavy rainfall, leading to cancellation of several flights.

Later, the Delhi Airport in a statement said that it has been working with central and state government bodies to widen the underground drainage system from T3 to Najafgarh to avoid waterlogging.

"Delhi has been witnessing record-breaking rains since last evening. This morning, due to sudden extremely high downpour, the forecourt of Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport saw some water logging, which cleared within a few minutes," it had said.

