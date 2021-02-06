Delhi-NCR Traffic and Metro Updates: Lal Quila, Jama Masjid among 6 other metro stations closed ahead of 'chakka jam' | Details here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of farmers' 'Chakka Jam', security has been beefed across the national capital as the officials are no mood to take any risk particularly after the Republic Day violence. The Delhi Police has said that nearly 50,000 officials have been deployed across NCR to maintain law and order amid threats from the farmers.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has also issued an advisory for its passenger and has put nearly 12 stations on high alert. It has also closed entry and exit gates of several metro stations including Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Mandi House and ITO.
Here are the Latest Updates from traffic and metro services in Delhi-NCR:
11:25 am: The DMRC has also closed entry and exit gates at the Khan Market and Nehru Place metro stations
11:15 am: Police personnel are deployed at strategic locations such as Road number 56, NH-24, Vikas Marg, GT Road, Jirabad Road, since it's a call for nation-wide 'chakka-jam'. Barricading has been done in a way that there is no intrusion in Delhi, says Delhi Police Joint CP Alok Kumar
10:55 am: Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are also closed
10:52 am: The DMRC has also closed the entry and exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station
10:50 am: Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate have been closed by DMRC
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma