New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid have been reopened, adding that normal services have been resumed on all line.

The DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid in aftermaths of the violence that erupted on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally as precautionary measure.

Commuters in Delhi-NCR are facing hardships since the Republic Day violence. Traffic on several routes and metro stations has been closed and heavy security has been deployed in the region to check any untoward activity.

However, in a big relief for lakhs of commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday announced that restrictions imposed on National Highway 24, which connects Delhi with Ghaziabad, has been lifted.

The farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws since November 26, had organised a tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi. However, the rally turned violent and a clash erupted between the security personnel and farmers.

The farmers even entered the premises of the Red Fort and hoisted their flag on the ramparts. Later, the Delhi Police said that over 100 security personnel were injured in the violence and clash erupted because the farmers had deviated from their original route.

"More than 25 criminal cases have been registered by Delhi Police. We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. No culprit will be spared," said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava.

Meanwhile, the farmers have cancelled their planned march to the Parliament on the Budget Day on February 1. Two farmer unions -- Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) -- have also withdrawn their support from the ongoing farmers' protests against three new farm acts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma