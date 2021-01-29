Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates: In an early morning Tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said that Ghazipur border is closed, asking to the commuters to take alternate routes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With farmers refusing to end their agitation on outskirts of Delhi, the security personnel have closed the movement of traffic on a number of roads, including the Ghazipur and Singhu borders.

"Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg," it tweeted.

The Delhi Traffic Police also said that Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are closed for commuters while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders have been opened.

"Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH 44," it added.

The Ghazipur and Singhu borders have become the face-off point between the farmers and the government. The farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws since November 26 last year, were asked by the officials to vacate the protest sites by January 28 midnight.

The farmers, however, refused to budge and said that the their protest will continue until the three farm laws are repealed and assurance on minimum support price is given. "Farmers from various villages of Haryana are moving towards Ghazipur border. They will return only after the farm laws are revoked," said a senior farmer leader.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, on Thursday issued traffic advisory for Beating Retreat and said that restrictions will be imposed in the national capital on January 29 from 2 pm to 9.30 pm.

The advisory read that Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic while commuters will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

"No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and "C" hexagon," the advisory read.

The advisory also advised commuters to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road among others.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma