New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Green Tribunal on Monday announced blanket ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the Delhi NCR region in wake of the rising pollution levels. The ban will be effective from November 9 midnight till November 30.

The ban by the NGT has been imposed in view of the rising pollution levels which have led to a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a record 7,745 new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour time span.

The ban will be applicable to all cities/towns in the country where air quality in November has been recorded under 'poor' and above categories.

The tribunal also directed all states and Union Territories to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the possibility of further spike in COVID-19 cases amid the festive season.

"The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve etc., as may be specified by the state concerned.

"At other places, ban/restrictions are optional for the authorities but if there are more stringent measures under orders of the authorities, the same will prevail," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

