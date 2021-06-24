On Thursday, a slight change was seen in Delhi's temperature around 3.30 pm strong dust storm started and it seemed that it would rain very heavily. There was some relief from the heat due to the strong dust storm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National capital has been witnessing heat and humidity for a few days now. Earlier Indian Metrological department issued an early monsoon update however a change in wind patterns which signifies the advancement of moisture-laden winds, which bring monsoon rain, has now been hindered.

On Thursday, a slight change was seen in Delhi's temperature as after a sunny morning, there was a sudden heavy rainfall and afterward, the weather again changed and it was sunny. However, around 3.30 pm the temperature again went down and a strong dust storm started and it seemed that it would rain very heavily. There was some relief from the heat due to the strong dust storm.

The India Meteorological Department had mentioned that there is no hope of relief for Delhi-NCR even in the next 24 hours. Overall, the people of Delhi-NCR are now hoping for some relief from the monsoon rains, which still seem far away.

On Wednesday the maximum temperature crossed 40 degrees. In many areas, it was recorded up to 42 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of getting relief from the heat even on Thursday. However, the people of Delhi may experience some relaxation from light rain over the weekend.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature of Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal and the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius at the normal level. The humidity level in the air was 31 to 77 percent.

Talking about different areas of Delhi, the maximum temperature was recorded in Palam 41, Lodi Road 40.4, Aya Nagar 41.2, Najafgarh 41.7, and Pitampura 42 degree Celsius. Delhi is unlikely to receive monsoonal showers till the end of July.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen