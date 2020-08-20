According to the Indian Meterologicial Department (IMD), thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over several places across the Delhi-NCR over the next 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across the Delhi-NCR have received a breather from the scorching heat after rains lashed the region. However, the incessant rains have led to waterlogging in several areas, causing traffic jams while at some parts of buildings also fell because of the continuous showers. Power cuts were also reported in several parts of the region, intensifying the problems of the people of Delhi-NCR.

Here’s the latest traffic updates from Delhi-NCR:

* The IMD has said that rainfall over Delhi will likely continue for the next 2 hours and subside thereafter

* Water logging has been reported in Gurugram's South city-2 on Sohna road. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly: Gurugram Police

* Water logging has been reported at several places in Delhi-NCR

Delhi: Streets waterlogged at Baraf Khana, as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/Mz2mrJ2ag0 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

* According to Delhi Police water logging has been reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageways) which has led to traffic jams

* Water logging has also been reported in Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway): Delhi Police

* Waterlogging disrupts traffic at Jhilmil Underpass (both carriageways): Delhi Traffic Police

