New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, resulting in a significant drop in temperature across the capital and adjoining areas. The incessant rainfall continues since Wednesday morning itself in various parts of the capital due to which a house got severely damaged and eventually fell down in Western Delhi’s Nangloi area.

The rescue operation is currently ongoing, with four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot.

In many parts of the capital, the waterlogging on the roads resulting in traffic jams at various chokepoints going towards Gurugram, and NOIDA mainly. According to Delhi Traffic Police officials, due to waterlogging areas such as Link Road, Barapullah, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh intersection, Rajaji Marg, South-Ex ring road, and Vikas Marg, reported heavy traffic jams.

Indian Meteorological Departments (IMD) forecast had projected rainfall for Wednesday, and another round of rainfall is expected to take place in Delhi-NCR on Thursday as well. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be dropped to 33 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.

“Under the influence of a large cloud cluster approaching from southwest direction, rainfall started over west and southwest Delhi. This cluster contained clouds with reflectivity as high as 50 dBz. By Tuesday night, wind speed is also likely to reach 40-50 kmph over parts of south, central and west Delhi,” an advisory released by the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Amit Saini, who was going from Laxmi Nagar to Connaught Place said, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, that after the rainfall, the complete Connaught Place area was contained by traffic jams. It took Saini an hour to reach Firoz Shah road from Kasturba Gandhi marg, a distance usually covered In not more than two minutes during normal days.

The latest IMD forecast suggests that monsoon fall in Delhi will be normal this year, with the rainfall deficit from the earlier days of the season continuing to go down due to incessant rainfalls in the recent days.

