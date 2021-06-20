Delhi Earthquake News: The NCS said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 8 kilometres northwest of Delhi and it hit the national capital around 12.02 pm at a depth of 7 kilometers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A low-intensity earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Sunday afternoon. In a statement, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the quake, which measured 2.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurred near Delhi's Punjabi Bagh.

The NCS further said that the epicentre of the earthquake was eight kilometres northwest of Delhi and it hit the national capital around 12.02 pm at a depth of seven kilometers. It is important to mention that no damage to property or any kind of injury or loss of life has been reported so far.

This is the second earthquake that struck India on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukrul district. The NCS said that it had hit the northeastern state 20 kilometres northwest of Shirui at a depth of 30 kilometres. However, no casualties has been reported so far.

Since March last year, the intensity of earthquakes have increased in north India, especially in Delhi-NCR, causing panic among the people. Though the earthquakes have failed to cause much damage to the city, several geologists have warned that it is an indication that a bigger quake might hit the Delhi-NCR, which falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones, in the future.

Amid this, the Delhi High Court last year had asked the Arvind Kejriwal government about plans if a major tremor hits the city. It had also pulled up the state government and municipal bodies for non-implementation of action plan for ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma