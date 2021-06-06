Delhi-NCR COVID-19 Curbs: The district administrations of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have stated that the ease in COVID-19 restrictions will take place in a phase-wise manner.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across Delhi-NCR, the respective city administrations are all set to ease the restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh government had set a benchmark of active COVID-19 cases below 600 in the NCR suburbs such as Noida and Ghaziabad to ease the restrictions.

The district administrations of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have stated that the ease in COVID-19 restrictions will take place in a phase-wise manner. Keeping the experience of June 2020 at hand, when the cases increased several times over just after the nationwide lockdown was lifted, the authorities are cautious while going forward with the unlock process.



While most commercial establishments are likely to reopen, the businesses involving spas, gyms, salons and swimming pools will stay halted for the upcoming days, the Noida district magistrate told media on Saturday.

The District Magistrate added that for residential colonies and housing societies, respective Residents Welfare Associations will be told to appoint volunteers to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour amongst the residents. “For repeat violations, they (RWAs) will send a list of such people to us. We will issue challans subsequently,” the DM said.

Gurugram: Haryana CM ML Khattar to take call on lockdown soon

Before the month of May ended, the lockdown in Haryana was extended by the Haryana government by another week till June 7. However, the restrictions on shop timings were relaxed.

Terming the lockdown announcement ‘Mahamari Alert or Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert or Safe Haryana)’, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana had allowed shops to stay open from 9 am to 3 pm on an odd-even basis. The reports have claimed that Chief Minister may allow unlocking in some sectors from June 7 onwards.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma