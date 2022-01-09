New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the first time, this year, Delhi's air quality has improved to 'satisfactory' after remaining in poor to very poor and severe categories for several days during the end of 2021. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi finally stands in green at 90.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air has also improved and stands at 54 and 80, respectively as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The improvement in the air quality in the national capital is witnessed due to the rainfall activity in the last few days. Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," the India Meteorological Department had tweeted.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted more rains in the region till January 9. A wet spell is likely over Northwest India, IMD's weather bulletin said. However, the rainfall activity is predicted to decrease in the coming days. The AQI might also slip to moderate in the next three days from is current status, as per SAFAR.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, NewDelhi, Lodi road, East-Delhi, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat," IMD's latest forecast read.

The temperature in Delhi as of 8 am on Sunday stands at 14.2 degrees Celsius. It is a slightly warmer day despite a cloudy sky.

