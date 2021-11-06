New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi improved on Saturday after high wind speed flushed out the pollutants in the national capital. However, the air quality index (AQI) still continues to be in the 'severe' category as it stood at 449, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to experts, the air quality in the Delhi-NCR degraded because of the unfavourable weather conditions - low temperature and slow wind speed - and the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali. Not just Delhi, several other Indian cities are also witnessing a deterioration in AQI due to the unfavourable weather conditions. Following are 10 cities of NCR besides Delhi with the poorest air quality:

1. Noida (Uttar Pradesh): AQI at 485

2. Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): AQI at 480

3. Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): AQI at 473

4. Gurugram (Haryana): AQI at 471

5. Faridabad (Haryana): AQI at 467

6. Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): AQI at 466

7. Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): AQI at 457

8. Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): AQI at 452

9. Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): AQI at 451

10. Ballabgarh (Haryana): AQI at 434

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board as of 11 am on November 6, 2021. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.)

Though the air quality in the Delhi-NCR has degraded to 'severe' category, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the situation will improve further as the wind speed will likely rise over the next few days.

The air quality in Delhi had plunged to 462 on Friday, the worst for day post-Diwali in five years. The 24-hour average AQI the day after Diwali was 435 last year, 368 in 2019; 390 in 2018; 403 in 2017 and 445 in 2016. As per the SAFAR, stubble burning accounted for 36 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 on Friday, the highest so far this season.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma