Delhi Narela Fire: 2 Dead, Several Feared Trapped In Massive Blaze At Footwear Factory; Dousing ops Underway

AT LEAST two were killed while several people were feared trapped after a massive fire broke out in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday. Injured people have been shifted to hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries, the Delhi police said as quoted by ANI.

According to Delhi Fire Service, ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire soon after the information was received about the incident. Three people have been recused so far. As per fire officials, a few people are feared trapped.

The rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.