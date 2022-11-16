Delhi Murder Case: Friends Reveal ‘Shraddha's Life Was Hell, Wanted To Leave Aftab But Couldn’t'

THE DELHI police on Wednesday again will take Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha murder case to the different locations in Delhi's Mehrauli jungle area where he allegedly dumped the victim's body after chopping her off in 35 parts. This is a continuation of the inquiry from Tuesday when police took Aaftab to the forest area in south Delhi's Chhatarpur and spent nearly three hours finding the precise locations where he is said to have thrown the victim's body parts.

The police said that they have found around 10 samples of the remains suspected to be of a human. The samples have been sent for forensic examination. Following the investigation further, friends of the couple were called for questioning by the Delhi Police who made a big revelation in Delhi’s gruesome murder case. The friends revealed that Shraddha wanted to leave her live-in partner and murderer Aaftab because her life had become like hell.

According to a report by News18, friend Lakshman Nadar who is a common friend of the couple said he was the one who had informed Shraddha’s father that he suspects the victim Shraddha is missing in September. He said the Walkers’ father and he had no contact with her for almost three months. Nadar also disclosed that Shraddha had contacted him and asked him to rescue her from getting out of the couple's flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur district.

“Once she contacted me on WhatsApp and asked to rescue her from her residence. She said that if she stayed with him (Aaftab) that night, he would kill her," he was quoted as saying by News18.

Another friend named Rajat Shukla said the couple was initially happy, but later Aaftab started beating Shraddha. “I was shaken to the core of my soul that my friend has been murdered. She told us in 2019 she was in a relationship since 2018… initially, they lived happily but Shraddha started saying Aaftab beats her. She wanted to leave but couldn’t do so," Shukla, as per the news agency ANI said.

According to Delhi police, the couple had a fight in May, and the accused strangled her in a fit of rage. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it. The accused later started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days.

The matter came to light when the victim stopped talking to her parents. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period.