Delhi Civic Poll: After Months-long Delay, Centre Clears Way For MCD Election As Wards Redrawn

SIGNALLING a green light for Delhi civic elections, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued the final gazette notification for redrawing municipal wards in the national capital. The move comes a day after the delimitation committee submitted its report to the Central government.

On Monday, the delimitation committee submitted its final report on redrawing the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to the Centre. The release of the 800-page gazette notification, which indicates completion of the delimitation process, has paved the way for the municipal elections in Delhi, due since April this year.

The number of municipal wards in Delhi will now be 250, as compared to the previous 272 wards. The number of wards have been altered following the reunification of the municipality municipal corporations.

Before the reunification, the BJP had been ruling the three municipal corporations in Delhi for over a decade. Giving competition to the saffron party will be AAP and Congress, who have begun their preparation for the polls.

Earlier in July this year, the MHA set up a three-member panel for a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi. The delimitation exercise in Delhi was last conducted in 2016 and the number of wards was kept at 272 with each having an average population of 60,000 considering a variation of 10 to 15 per cent.

Slated for April this year, the municipal polls were put stalled hours before then Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava was to announce the schedule on March 8 due to the Centre's plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

