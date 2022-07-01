Weather Updates: Life Comes To Standstill As Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai; Delhi Too Faces Wrath Of Monsoon

Normal life was badly affected in Mumbai on Thursday evening after the arrival of southwest monsoon in the city. Water-logging was reported in several low-lying areas that caused traffic disruption in many areas, including Bandra, Haji Ali, Parel, Dockyard Road, and Gandhi Market.

The operationability of local trains, considered to Mumbai's lifeline, was also severely hit on several lines due to waterlogging on tracks that led to technical glitches.

Mumbaiites, however, won't get a breather from the heavy rains soon, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued an orange alert and forcasting heavy to very heavy rains for isolated places in the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert has also been issued for few areas in Mumbai for July 1 and 2. "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places expected in Mumbai today," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Mumbai received 119.09 mm rainfall from 8 am to 8 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the western suburbs and eastern suburbs received 78.69 mm and 58.40 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

SIMILAR SCENES WITNESSED IN DELHI

Like Delhi, monsoon also arrived in Delhi on Thursday, bringing the maximum temperature down to 29.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in around four months. However, this led to water-logging in many areas of the national capital that eventually led to traffic disruption.

"At least 10 complaints of waterlogging were received which were resolved by 3 pm," PTI quoted a senior New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official as saying. "We have identified the vulnerable spots as per field survey by the team and also on the basis of complaints received last year. Portable water pumps have been installed. Control rooms have been set up at six locations with required manpower, trucks, tools, and portable pumps to run round-the-clock in NDMC area to avoid waterlogging."

According to the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi received 116.6 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the weather station at Lodhi Road gauged 107.6 mm precipitation during the same period.

The weather department, which earlier said Delhi will recieve plentiful rainfall in July and August, has issued an ‘orange' alert for Friday. A 'yellow' alert has also been issued for light rain on the subsequent six days.