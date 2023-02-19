Delhi, Mumbai To Witness Warmer Days, Winter Chill Departs; Check IMD Updates

DELHIITES on Sunday woke up to a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celcius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the rise in mercury levels in the national capital along with northwestern and central states of India in the upcoming days.

The IMD in its recently issued weather update mentioned that mercury levels will rise on Sunday in several parts of the country including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, while the temperature in Gujarat is likely to fall over the weekend. The MeT department predicts that the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 11 degrees Celcius on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celcius, which was five notches above the season’s average and the minimum temperature settled at 11.7 degrees Celcius, a notch above average, the IMD said.

The MeT department predicted that the majority of northwest and central India, including Maharashtra, is expected to experience a 2-3 degrees Celsius rise in minimum temperatures over the next four to five days.

The MeT department wrote, “Minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India and Maharashtra over the next four to five days.”

“No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Gujarat during the next three days. Thereafter, a fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely, the IMD further said.

The highest temperature of February was recorded in the Kutch district of Gujarat with mercury levels reaching 40. 3 degrees Celcius which was an all-time high in the past 71 years.

Additionally, the weather in Rajasthan witnessed a change as the temperature rose to 10 degrees Celcius above normal with Barmer being the hottest city at 37 degrees Celcius, PTI reported citing a weather department spokesperson.