Delhi Coronavirus News: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that Delhi is moving towards 'herd immunity', however, the minister added that everyone should continue following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the downward shift in the COVID-19 graph, the fifth sero survey conducted in the national capital showed that around 56 per cent of Delhi's population have developed antibodies against the coronavirus, which means that around half of the total population have been afflicted by the deadly pathogen.

Informing about the results of the sero survey, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that Delhi is moving towards 'herd immunity', however, the minister added that everyone should continue following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and not get into the discussions over the herd immunity as "only experts will be able to give a clear picture".

"Sero Survey shows about 56% of people have developed antibodies. We should not get into discussions over herd immunity. Everyone should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks & sanitizing hands regularly", Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said as quoted by news agency ANI.

In the results of the fifth sero survey, Southwest Delhi district reported the maximum seroprevalence at 62.18 per cent, while North Delhi recorded the lowest at 49.09 per cent, Jain said. The fifth sero survey, the largest in the country so far, was conducted from January 15 to January 23.



"A new, better technology was used during the survey. Samples were collected from every ward. In all, 28,000 samples were taken," Jain said, asserting that the number of cases, fatalities and hospital admissions have declined significantly in Delhi, but insisted that people continue to use masks for a few more months and maintain "COVID-19-appropriate behaviour".

The results of the sero survey came a day after Delhi recorded only 3 deaths due to the COVID-19, while 121 new cases were reported from across the city, which is the lowest in the last 10 months. Only 32 COVID-19 patients needed hospitalisation, which was also the lowest in the last 10 months.

The tally of active cases in the national capital has also dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Monday and around 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Satyendar Jain said the severity of coronavirus is on a downward trend, but we should be careful, wear mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe.



