New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi police on Monday evening recovered an "old and rusted" grenade from the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi after they received a call regarding an unidentified bag being found in the area. The local police and Bomb Disposal Squad have already reached the spot.

"Old and rusted grenade has been recovered from Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi," reported news agency ANI citing Delhi Police.





Posted By: Ashita Singh