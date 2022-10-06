11-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Seniors In Delhi School's Washroom

IN YET another shocking incident that took place in the national capital, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside the washroom of a Kendriya Vidyalaya on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

An enquiry into the matter has also been ordered by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's regional office.

Reportedly, the incident took place in July, however, the victim approached the police on Tuesday after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) shade light on the incident.

As per the police, the complaint was filed by the victim on Tuesday and a case was registered soon after that. The DCW meanwhile, has called the incident a "serious matter" and issued a notice to Delhi Police and the school principal on the issue.

Chairperson of DCW Swati Maliwal said, "We have received a very serious case of gang-rape with an 11-year-old student inside a school in Delhi. The girl has alleged that her school teacher tried to hush up the matter. It is very unfortunate that even schools are unsafe for children in the capital," as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Demanding strict action on the matter, she said, “Also an enquiry into the role of school authorities must be conducted on the issue."

As per the Commission, the girl alleged that in July, while she was going to her classroom, she bumped into two boys (students of class 11 and 12) from her school.

The girl also said sorry, as per a statement by DCW. However, the boys abused her and took her to a toilet. They then "locked the toilet door from inside and raped her. She stated that when she informed the incident to a teacher, she was told that the boys have been expelled and the matter was allegedly hushed up".

Meanwhile, the KVS officials have mentioned that no complaint regarding the same was received by the school officials. "The regional office of KVS is investigating the issue. The incident was not reported to the principal by the girl or her parents. The issue was also not raised at a parent-teacher meeting held after the incident," a senior KVS official said.

"The issue has come to our notice only through the police investigation. We are cooperating with Delhi Police in its proceedings," the official added.

According to the police, an investigation into the matter is underway and the teaching staff and suspected students are being interrogated.

DWC, on the other hand, has asked for an action taken report on the incident from the police.

(With inputs from the agency)