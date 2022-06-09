New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The custody of Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case last month, was extended till June 13 on Thursday by a Delhi court.

The central agency had sought an extension of Jain's custody after it seized Rs 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from the Delhi Health Minister's aides during a raid in the national capital on Monday.

During the raids, the ED - which initiated a probe against Jain based on an FIR registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017 - said it also recovered various incriminating documents and digital records, adding that the movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source".

"We conducted raids at the premises belonging to Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain, the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, GS Matharoo, Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools, Yogesh Kumar Jain, Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust," it said, as reported by news agency IANS.

However, the AAP had defended Jain after the raids, saying "nothing was seized" and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central government is spreading "rumours".

"ED searched the house of Satyendar Jain from 7 am to 2 pm on Monday. Nothing was found at his house. ED's raid failed. The respect of the Modi government was tarnished at the international level recently. Now, BJP is spreading lies that crores of rupees and gold coins were found," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Nothing was found during the raid. So how to save face? They spread fake rumours that cash and gold coins were recovered. They are not saying what was found in Satyendar Jain's house. The seizure memo of the ED raid was given to the wife and daughter of Satyendar Jain. In the memo, it was mentioned that various documents, one digital device, and Rs 2,79,200 was recovered during the search. However, the same was not seized," he said.

