New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court in an alleged money-laundering case.

Last week, the Rouse Avenue District Court had extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Jain till today (June 13). Jain was arrested by ED on May 30.

ED had sought an extension of Jain's custody for five days in order to confront him with evidence and documents recovered during the custody period.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju for ED submitted that during the remand they have conducted eight searches of premises of Lala Sher Singh memorial trust where Satyender Jain was president.

However, Jain has denied that he was part of the trust during interrogation.

Notably, during the search conducted on June 7, the ED has said it seized various incriminating documents and digital records. The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.

Over Rs 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg were seized by the ED after raids against Jain and those linked to him in the money laundering case.

The ED has submitted that Jain was not cooperating in the interrogation. "He takes a very long time to write his statements," Raju submitted.

Currently, Jain is a minister without any portfolio in the Delhi government. Over half-a-dozen portfolios of Jain were transferred to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 2.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has defended Jain as a "hardcore honest and patriot" person who was being "framed in a false case" and hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

In a statement then, the ED had said it issued a provisional order under the PMLA to "attach immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain."

The probe found that "during 2015 and 2016, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route."

"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED said.

The named persons in the attachment order are associates and family members of Jain, officials had said.

The money laundering case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI in December 2018 stating that the alleged disproportionate assets were valued at Rs 1.47 crore, about 217 per cent more than his known sources of income, during 2015-17.

The Income Tax Department too had probed these transactions and had issued an order attaching "benami assets" allegedly linked to Jain.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta