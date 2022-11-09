Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Gets Massage, Special Food In Tihar: ED Tells Court

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate on Wednesday said jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was receiving foot massages and special food inside Tihar jail. Alleging special treatment inside the jail, the ED submitted a CCTV footage before Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate made the allegations while concluding its arguments opposing Jain's plea alleging that the money laundering case against him was clearly made out.

"Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," PTI quoted Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the ED.

Sharing CCTV images, the ASG alleged that most of the time Jain was either in hospital or in the jail enjoying facilities. "Dekhiye chair pe massage chal rha hai, papers diye jaa rahe hain (See he's getting massage sitting on a chair, newspaper is being given to him),” he told the court.

The ED also claimed that it has evidence to prove that Jain was always in control of the accused company. "Money was routed and dummy persons were made the directors, who were not even aware about the company affairs. Jain was the beneficial owner,” the ASG said.

He further alleged that Jain did not cooperate during the investigation and misled the agency by giving false evidences and recording wrong statement.

Appearing for Jain, the counsel told the court that he will start argument in the response to the ED's submission on the next date, after which the judge posted the matter for Thursday.

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody. The ED had arrested Jain and others in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.