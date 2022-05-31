New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till June 9 2022. The court's order came a day after Jain was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to disproportionate assets lodged against him and others.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded Jain in ED's custody, noting that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy.

The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against Jain and others under Section 109 of IPC -- read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED had attached the properties of Jain's relatives worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year.

"Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken," the ED said.

The ED learnt in the investigation that during the period 2015-16 when Jain was a public servant, these companies owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.

These amounts were utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. "Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the accused and their companies under section 5 of PMLA were attached," said the ED official.

Meanwhile, the arrest didn't go down well with the Aam Aadmi Party with their leaders attacking the BJP and claimed that Jain was arrested in a fake case. Delhi chief minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the case against Jain was "complete fraud" and he was targeted for political reasons.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that Jain was arrested by the ED in a "fake" case because he was made in charge of the AAP in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP was afraid of losing the elections.





(With Agencies Inputs)

