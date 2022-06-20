New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday was admitted to the LNJP Hospital in Delhi after he complained of uneasiness. Satyendar Jain's health who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED is now stable.

Reportedly, Jain was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hospital and now his condition is stable.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, Jain's bail petition in a money laundering case was rejected by a city court.

The CBI alleged Mr Jain and his family set up four shell firms - companies with no real business - to launder ₹ 11.78 crores in 2011-12 and ₹ 4.63 crores in 2015-16.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

The Enforcement Directorate started its probe into the money laundering allegations based on the CBI's first information report, or FIR.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, Jain's arrest has spared a fresh war between Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, a Union Territory, and the central government which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuse of creating difficulties.

Posted By: Ashita Singh