New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital ahead of New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday announced a new rule for the 31st of December. DMRC said that to ease overcrowding on December 31, exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards.

They also mentioned that entry of passengers on Rajiv Chowk which falls on the blue line will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station.

“To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December 2021), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train," DMRC shared on Twitter.

NEW YEAR EVE UPDATE



To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December 2021), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train.



Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/hEVfHWSS1T — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, today metro services between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line will be suspended due to pre-planned maintenance. Also, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and Saket stations will remain closed during this period. DMRC had announced on Wednesday.

However, the feeder bus services will be available between Green Park and Qutab Minar during this period, the DMRC added in the notification.

With 'Yellow Alert' sounded in Delhi by DDMA, the Metro operates at 50 percent seating capacity and no standing passengers are allowed.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said "15 flying squads have been deployed across the Delhi Metro network" to ensure that Covid safety protocols are strictly adhered to by the passengers inside trains and on DMRC premises.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 923 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which was recorded as the highest single-day spike since the last six months.

Posted By: Ashita Singh