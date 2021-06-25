The decision was taken after Delhi Police advised the metro to remain shut for a day due to security reasons. Read on to know the timings and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three stations of the Delhi Metro will remain shut for a day on June 26. The decision was taken by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on the advice of the Delhi Police in view of security reasons.

All the three stations (Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha) which will be closed are on the yellow line. They will remain shut for public for 4 hours from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday.

As per news agency ANI, DMRC announced this on Friday saying, "As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal