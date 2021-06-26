Delhi Metro Update: Three metro stations on Yellow Line will remain close for the public from 10 am to 2 pm today. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a notice to inform the commuters that three metro stations on Yellow Line will remain close for the public from 10 am to 2 pm today, June 26, 2021. This measure was taken in view of security reasons after The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' union, decided to protest outside Raj Bhawans across the nation on Saturday. This demonstration is to mark seven months since the protest started on Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws.

As advised by Delhi Police, the Delhi Metro have shut down three stations, namely Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha, for four hours.

As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line, namely Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for the public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," the metro authority tweeted on Friday.

Farmers Protest Updates

The farmers, who are protesting against the Centres' fresh farm laws, said that they will observe the day as "Kheti Bachao Loktantra Bachao Diwas".

On Friday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to direct the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. In the memorandum, the union said, "Through this memorandum being submitted to you, we bring to you the anguish and deep anger of crores of farming families of the country. We hope that you will direct the Union government to immediately accept the legitimate demands of the farmers’ movement — repeal the three anti-farmer laws and enact a law that will guarantee remunerative MSP at C2+50 per cent for all farmers."

Meanwhile, farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since November 2020 at the borders of Delhi. Several rounds of talks between the government and farmers were conducted, however, they failed to come to a conclusion.

