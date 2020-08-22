According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will likely restart its services from the first week of September.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: When will Delhi metro restart its services? This question has been frequently asked by Delhiites as people across the national capital are facing difficulties to commute since the government allowed offices to reopen across the country. However, the wait is likely to get over soon as the Delhi metro is planning to restart its services in September.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will likely restart its services from the first week of September. This comes days after DMRC Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anuj Dayal confirmed Jagran that the Delhi metro has prepared for its restart from September.

The Dainik Jagran report further claims that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has also sent a proposal to the Centre to restart the metro services in the city-state.

According to the proposal sent by the Delhi government, only government officials will be allowed to use metro services in the first week. Following the first week, the state government will assess the situation and make a decision to reopen the Metro services for the general public, reported Dainik Jagran.

‘DMRC prepared to reopen its services’

According to the Dainik Jagran report, the Delhi metro has prepared a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus when it reopens its services. Following are SOPs prepared by the DMRC:

* Government officials, people engaged in essential services will likely be allowed to use Delhi metro in the first phase

* For social distancing in metro trains, stickers have been placed on the other seat leaving one seat in each coach on which it is written - 'Please don’t sit here'.

* Delhi Metro set to restart with only 50 per cent occupancy per coach.

* Passengers will be asked to smart cards instead of tokens.

* Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter the metro stations.

* It will be mandatory for the passengers to use the Aarogya Setu app.

* The metro train will halt for more than 30 seconds as compared to earlier to ensure social distancing is followed.

Metro services were closed across India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus on March 24. The Centre, however, has eased the restrictions and allowed restaurants, shopping malls and hotels to reopen across the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma