New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Metro will resume its services on weekends as per usual routine starting Saturday, January 29, 2022. The development comes a day after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) revoked the weekend curfew due to declining COVID-19 cases in the National Capital. However, due to Beating Retreat ceremony, minor changes in the services of Yellow line of metro will remain in place on Saturday.

“Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Yellow Line, that is, Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM,” Delhi Metro Railway Corporation said in an official statement. However, during this time, the interchange of passengers from Yellow Line to Violet Line and vice versa will be allowed.

Normal services on Yellow line will be restored at 6:30 PM.

“The guidelines for travel with 100% seating capacity with No standing still remains in place. In view of the same entry at stations will continue to remain regulated as per the ground situation to ensure compliance to Covid guidelines. Passengers are advised to keep extra time for their commute and cooperate with the authorities,” DMRC said.

ALSO READ - Delhi weekend curfew, odd-even system for shops end; theatres, bars to reopen as DDMA eases COVID curbs | Details

Earlier last week, Delhi government had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the pandemic situation. However, Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday lifted the Delhi weekend curfew in wake of the significant decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The DDMA has also decided to do away with the odd-even system for the opening of shops in Delhi markets, however, the night curfew in the national capital will continue till further orders.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma