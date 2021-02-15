The DMRC has also appealed to the government to revise the safety rules in order to allow the metros to operate with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the normal functioning of the services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reportedly decided to go cashless and touchless for transactions by the commuters on Metro lines. Currently, the QR cade-based ticketing system is only available on the Airport line.

In the cashless and touchless transactions or QR code-based system, the commuters have to register on a mobile application named, Ridlr. You can register by using mobile number, email ID and buy the QR tickets by selecting the starting and ending point, and the number of people travelling at that time.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the DMRC has decided to implement the QR code system on nine corridors of Delhi Metro, comprising of 245 stations and spread over 314 kilometres by the year 2022. The report further stated that the Delhi Metro had served over 100 crore riders in 2019-20, while its daily average ridership is 2.86 million.

“The DMRC has invited expression of interest for implementation of QR code, EMV (enabled Account-Based Ticketing (Master/VISA), and RuPay based ticketing,” Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Metro resumed its services on September 7 after being closed for over 5 months due to the COVID-19. However, the services were resumed with curtailed operations initially in accordance with the safety and social distancing protocols set by the Centre. The DMRC resumed full operations on September 12.

The closure resulted in huge losses to the urban transporter declining its financial health. After resumptions in September, the restrictions imposed by the government also reduced the number of passengers travelling in the Metro.

At present, only 50-60 passengers in total can now travel in a coach, which in pre-COVID time carried 300-350 people during the peak hours. One metro coach's full seating capacity is about 50. DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon. The DMRC had also kept only 269 of the 682 entry-exit gates open due to safety norms. At present, that number has been increased to 447.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan