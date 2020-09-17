This will be the tenth line in the Delhi Metro network to be assigned a colour code. All the existing corridors are identified with different colours, such as Yellow, Pink, Green, to help commuters remember the routes easily.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upcoming Tughlakabad to Aerocity corridor being built as part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 project has been named ‘Silver Line’, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced.

The 22-km-long corridor will connect the high-speed Airport Express Line with two busy metro corridors – Yellow (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) and Violet (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh) Lines.

“The line number and colour code of the 3 priority corridors of Phase-IV have been assigned. Tughlakabad - Aerocity (line 10) will be Silver Line, Majlis Park - Maujpur (line 7) is Pink Line Extension & Janakpuri West - RK Ashram (line 8) is Magenta Line Extension. #OntoTheFourth,” the DMRC said.

The Metro services were reopened in Delhi on September 7 in graded manner following Centre's permission under the unlock 4.0 guidelines released last month. The services had remained closed in the national capital for nearly six months amid the threat from coronavirus pandemic. During this time, it it incurred a revenue loss of over Rs 1,500 crore.





