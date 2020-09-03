Delhi Metro News: Here’s everything you need to know about the new rules when Delhi Metro resumes its services from Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a hiatus of over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, metro train services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country, except in Maharashtra, and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.

Delhi Metro is set to resume services in three stages from September 7-12. However, stations in containment zones would remain closed, according to the guidelines issued by the DMRC on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new rules when Delhi Metro resumes its services from Monday:

Out of the total 671 entrance gates, around 260 will be kept open during the phased resumption of metro services.

Only 50-60 passengers to be allowed in each coach. A six-coach train to carry around 300-350 passengers.

Three maximum passengers to be allowed inside lifts, escalators to have one alternate seat vacant.

Trains to stop for 10-20 seconds at platforms, 35-40 seconds at interchange stations to ensure social distancing and avoiding rush during boarding and de-boarding.

One-metre distance to be maintained between passengers while queuing at platforms.

Wearing of face mask mandatory for all passengers and staff. Rs 500 fine for removing face masks inside stations or trains.

Only asymptomatic patients to be allowed to travel after thermal screening at station entry.

Stations in containment zones to remain closed.

Separate entry and exit points. Markings for social distancing at stations and inside trains.

Delhi Metro Graded Resumption Plan

Stage 1 (Timings: 7 am-11 am and 4 pm-8 pm)

Phase I from September 7: Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre)

Phase II from September 9: Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurugram Line

Phase III from September 10: Red Line, Green Line, Bahadurgarh Line and Faridabad Line

Stage 2 (Timings: 7 am-1 pm and 4 pm-10 pm)

Magenta Line and Grey Line from September 11

Stage 3 (Normal Operations: 6 am-11 pm)

Airport Express Line from September 12

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta