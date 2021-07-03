The maintenance work is expected to affect a large number of commuters. This can also increase the arrival time of train on various stations and because of the late arrival of the train, many passengers have to wait board the metro.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory, saying its services on the Yellow Line will stay affected from Saturday night till Sunday morning due to maintenance work.

It said that maintenance work is being carried out at the Qutab Minar-Guru Dronacharya segment due to which metro rails will operate its services on a single line on the Yellow Line.

The Yellow line corridor of the Delhi metro connects Delhi and Gurgaon that it’s Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre.

"To undertake planned track maintenance work in the above section, train services between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on a single line after 10.30 pm till the end of revenue services on July 3 and from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am on Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.

To undertake planned track maintenance work, services between Qutab Minar & Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on single line after 10.30PM till the end of revenue services on 3rd July 2021 & from the start of revenue services till 6:30AM on 4th July 2021. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2021

The maintenance work is expected to affect a large number of commuters. This can also increase the arrival time of train on various stations and because of the late arrival of the train, many passengers have to wait board the metro.

As per the DMRC officials, announcements will be made on the stations as well as inside the metro to inform people about the destination of trains along with respective platforms for change over during this period.



Due to a technical problem, the Metro service was disrupted between Sikanderpur Metro Station and HUDA City Center Metro Station from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm on Thursday. This created a lot of trouble for the passenger and long queues of passengers were seen at various metro stations.

On the other hand, people are already facing difficulties due to the 50 per cent operating rule in the Delhi metro and with sitting arrangements. One seat has to be kept vacant to maintain social distancing.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen