New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several stations of Delhi Metro will remain closed on Sunday, February 20, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Friday. The train service on these stations will remain closed due to scheduled maintenance work.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, train services on the morning of 20th February 2022 (Sunday) will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 AM (sic)," said the DMRC in a statement.

There will be no train service between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk section on Yellow line on Sunday. Three metro stations, namely Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi will remain closed till the resumption of train services.

People can avail the metro services between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line. “Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via violet line,” the statement added.

In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable during this period, added the DMRC advisory.

The Delhi Metro services resumed as per normal timetable from January 29 as restrictions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 were eased.

Among other major metro-related developments in the National Capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recently proposed a 72-km metro line to link the upcoming Jewar international airport with the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Once approved, and subsequently completed, the project aims to connect the two major airports within a travelling distance of one hour. DMRC is likely to submit a detailed project report by March 31 this year.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma