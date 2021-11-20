New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that Services on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on the Rajiv Chowk-Central Secretariat section will be suspended for a few hours on Sunday (November 21) morning due to scheduled track maintenance work.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat metro station of Yellow Line on the intervening night of November 20 and 21, train services on the morning of November 21 on this line will be briefly regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

DMRC's Yellow Line connects from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. According to the notice, the metro services on Yellow Line's Rajiv Chowk-Central Secretariat section will remain suspended from the start of service till 7.30 am. Therefore, Patel Chowk metro station will be closed till the resumption of train services. However, commuters can commute in the remaining section from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre.

“Patel Chowk Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section. Connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

The rail corporation took to their Twitter handle and informed people about the scheduled track maintenance on Sunday through tweets.

“Yellow Line Update Train services will be suspended from Rajiv Chowk to the Central Secretariat section from the start of the day on 21st Nov. 2021 (Sunday) till 7:30 AM on the same day due to scheduled track maintenance work,” the DMRC tweeted.

DMRC's Rajiv Chowk metro station is among the busiest stations and also provides the facility for commuters to interchange for the Blue Line.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen