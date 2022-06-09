New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites, especially office-goers once again faced hardships in the morning as the Delhi Metro blue line services connecting Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishal were impacted due to a technical snag on Thursday. The train services connecting to all these routes were experiencing a delay on Thursday morning. However, metro services on other lines were running at normal timings.

Informing commuters about the delay, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter and wrote, "Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines."

There has been damage to the overhead electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done: DMRC pic.twitter.com/h8AS2SKYXC — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Huge swarms of commuters were seen outside several stations falling on the blue line. One of the metro stations which witnessed the maximum number of people was Indraprastha metro station. Also, due to the excessive number of people on one train, authorities had to ask commuters to evacuate the train.

Many people also took to their Twitter handle and shared the hardship they experienced soon after the snag was reported.

Delhi Metro extends the last train timings for those going to watch India-South Africa T-20 match today (June 9).

It should be noted that the DMRC has decided to extend its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line) for people who are going to watch the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled for Thursday, June 9 in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

As the authorities are anticipating that there will be a sudden rush once the match is over, the train services will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines.

With this step, commuters will reach their destinations on time and without any hassle using the Delhi Metro.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen