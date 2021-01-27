DMRC took to their official Twitter handle and inform the public that metro stations such as Jama Masjid and Lal Quila will remain close while the services at other metro stations have resumed.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Delhi Metro Services has announced that the entry and the exit gates of several metro stations will remain close on January 27 after the violence erupted in New Delhi during farmers protest on Tuesday. DMRC (Delhi Metro Railway Corporation) took to their official Twitter handle and inform the public that metro stations such as Jama Masjid and Lal Quila will remain close while the services at other metro stations have resumed.

They wrote, "Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed."

On Tuesday, after the violence at the Red Fort and another part of the Delhi borders escalated, the entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations including Dilshad Garden, Jama Masjid, Mansarovar Park and Jhilmil were closed. The entry and exit gates of all the stations at Grey Line was completely shutdown except the Delhi Gate and ITO.

Delhi Police has also tightened the security on the entry in parts of Central and New Delhi and will be monitoring the movements of farmers.

Meanwhile, over 100 policemen were injured during the clash between police and protesting farmers on Tuesday. In wake of this Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs against the offender. Three FIRs were registered in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district.

"The struggle between the police and farmers continued throughout the day until late evening. Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri border and Red Fort. Over 100 policemen so far have reported injured and several public and private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob," Delhi Police said.

