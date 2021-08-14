DMRC Pink Line Timings: The timings have been revised to integrate the signalling system between the recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Security has been beefed up across the Delhi-NCR ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. All preparations have been finalised and a full dress rehearsal was held at Red Fort on Friday morning. The Delhi Metro Rail Services (DMRC) has also issued advisories regarding the timings of the metro trains on August 15.

The DMRC today also revised the timings of the first and last train for the Pink Line. The DMRC said that the new timings will come into effect from August 16, 2021, till September 10. The timings have been revised to integrate the signalling system between the recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line.

According to the DMRC notification, the first train service from both ends (Majlis Park & Shiv Vihar) of the Pink Line will start at 6:30 am instead of 6 am while the last train from both ends on the Pink Line will start at 10 pm instead of 11 pm. On Sundays, services from both ends will continue to commence from 8:00 AM (as is the present practice) but the last train service from both ends will start at 10 pm, instead of present 11 pm, the DMRC added.

The DMRC had on Thursday announced the schedule for the metro timings for the Independence Day. The DMRC said that its services will continue to run normally tomorrow, however, parking lots outside metro stations will remain closed from the morning of August 14 to 2 pm on August 15.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday i.e, 14th August 2021 till 2:00 PM on Sunday i.e, 15th August 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run," the DMRC said in a circular on its website.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also prepared its plan for Independence Day that will help in regulating traffic in places like Red Fort and India Gate. Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Sanjay Kumar, as reported by Hindustan Times, has said that vehicles only with a valid pass would be allowed to move around the Red Fort area on Independence Day.

There are two kinds of passes for the invitees which have been issued by the police:

1. A triangular pass: Vehicles that have been allotted with triangular pass have been granted permission to go inside the Red Fort complex

2. A square pass: Vehicles with a square pass will be permitted in the parking lot away from the Red Fort.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan