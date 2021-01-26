Delhi Metro Republic Day Restrictions: DMRC in its guidelines stated that the services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated, check other details here.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Delhi Metro Services has now announced a new set of guidelines for the commuters traveling today, in view of the Republic Day celebration 2021 in the national capital. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has also made arrangements to shut the parking facility at all the metro stations till 2 PM on January 26.

What routes will be partially opened?

DMRC in its guidelines stated that the services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated.

What are the entry and exit gate timings of metro stations on Republic Day?

*The entry and exit gate at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon on Republic Day.

*The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12 noon."

Will the commuters be able to interchange metro from Central Secretariat station?

The Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Metro Line 2 and Line 6.

All Delhi Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 06.00 AM on the 25th of January to 2.00 PM on the 26th of January, 2021. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements," the Delhi Metro guideline said.

The Republic Day celebration is going to take place in the national capital with full pomp and show today on January 26. Meanwhile. the farmers protesting against the three farm laws are also going to conduct a tractory rally.

The tractor rally will take place at three protest sites in Delhi -- Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur and it will cover approximately 100 kms of distance in Delhi.

The police have also announced that the farmers' won't be allowed to enter Delhi and their rally will only begin once the Republic Day celebration ends officially.

The farmers have been protesting against the three agriculture legislation passed by the Parliament in September, last year. Till now, the farmers have held 11 round of talks with the Central government over the issue.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma