New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the call for "Delhi Chalo" march by farmers in the national capital against the Centre's farm laws, Delhi Metro said its services will be regulated to avoid over-crowding amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, metro train services will be regulated from resumption early in the morning till 2:00 PM. Here are the details:

Line 1: Regular services from Rithala to Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda sections -- No services will be available between Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section of this line during this period.

Line 2: Regular services from Samaypur Badli to Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya to HUDA City Centre sections -- No services will be available between Sultanpur to Guru Dronacharya section of this line during this period.

Line 3/4: Regular services from Dwarka Sector-21 to Anand Vihar or New Ashok Nagar and Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City sections -- No services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre sections of this line during this period.

Line 5: Regular services from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Tikri Kalan section -- No services will be available from Tikri Kalan to Brig Hoshiar Singh section of this line during this period.

Line 6: Regular services from Kashmere Gate to Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur to Raja Nahar Singh sections -- No services from Badarpur Border to Mewala Maharajpur section of this line during this period.

No services will be available from Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden section of this line during this period.

Regular services will remain available in entire section of Line-7, Line-9, Airport and Rapid Metro Lines during this period.

After 2:00 PM, train services will resume on all lines without loops, officials said.

Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws on November 26 and 27.

The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farmers will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march call.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta