New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a fresh set of guidelines for first phase of Delhi Metro resumption from September 7. Unveiling the operational details and standard operating procedure, DMRC chief Mangu Singh said, the metro will be open from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm till September 10. Only Yellow Line of Delhi Metro railways — from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre — will be functional in phase I.

"Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. Only use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed," the DMRC Chief said.

He said the services will be resumed in a calibrated manner and it would be done likewise with specific timings in three stages.

In the first phase, Metro services from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre on Yellow Line will be resumed. In the second phase, DMRC will start operations in three more lines

"In phase 1, on 7th Sept, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on 9th Sept we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line."

In phase 3, on 10th Sept, after observing the operation and its impact, we will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line, he added.

The initial frequency will be 5 minutes. Dos and don'ts will be displayed at stations and announcements will be made.

Following set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been announced for the functioning of Delhi Metro

Entry and exits of metro stations in containment zones will be closed

After the thermal screening, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel

Mandatory wearing of masks for metro staff and commuters

The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid overcrowding at the station

Commuters are encouraged to install and use Aarogya Setu mobile app

Provision of sanitizers will be made for passengers

Use of smart cards to be encouraged, however, tokens and paper slips can be used only after sanitization

Metro commuters are advised to carry minimal luggage and avoid metal objects for ease of thermal screening

The Centre had last week allowed metro train to resume services from September 7 as it issued its Unlock-4 guidelines.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha