Delhi Metro trains will be back on the tracks after a five-month hiatus in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday accepted the Delhi government's proposal to resume metro train services in the national capital region, after a five-month hiatus in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an NDTV report.

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority which was held to discuss reopening of Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's ''Unlock 4'' guidelines.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its guidelines for phased reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic has permitted various activities under ''Unlock 4'', barring opening of cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta